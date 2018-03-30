Baaghi 2 movie release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, fan reaction and more

Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

This week’s big Bollywood release is Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s first on-screen outing Baaghi 2. While we can’t wait to witness the crackling chemistry of the duo, the second installment of the Baaghi franchise also promises to take the action a notch higher with power-packed stunts and high-octane sequences. Helmed by choreographer-director Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Pratiek Babbar and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Talking to PTI about Baaghi 2, director Ahmed Khan said, “The only reason for me to do the film was Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and action. With Tiger, we decided to give him a scale in terms of action. I have designed the action sequences in a way that whatever Tiger does will be larger-than-life. I knew it was a tough job, what kept me going is my love for martial arts.”

Read all the updates about Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2:

