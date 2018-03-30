Baaghi 2 movie release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, fan reaction and more

This week’s big Bollywood release is Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s first on-screen outing Baaghi 2. While we can’t wait to witness the crackling chemistry of the duo, the second installment of the Baaghi franchise also promises to take the action a notch higher with power-packed stunts and high-octane sequences. Helmed by choreographer-director Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Pratiek Babbar and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.
Talking to PTI about Baaghi 2, director Ahmed Khan said, “The only reason for me to do the film was Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and action. With Tiger, we decided to give him a scale in terms of action. I have designed the action sequences in a way that whatever Tiger does will be larger-than-life. I knew it was a tough job, what kept me going is my love for martial arts.”
Talking to indianexpress.com, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “With Baaghi’s success in 2016 and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead, audiences are eagerly waiting for this actioner to hit the theatres. The trailer and songs have generated a lot of buzz among cinephiles and the film is going to have a massive opening. It is expected to collect Rs 15 crore on its opening day.”
1. For Tiger’s action moves
The film’s trailer showcases Tiger performing some really cool action scenes and this could be motivation enough for action movie fans to watch this film.
2. Tiger & Disha’s first film together
The rumoured relationship of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has kept many Bollywood fans interested. Though the two have never gone on record to confirm their relationship status, their frequent outings tell another tale. This will be Tiger and Disha’s first film together.
Vivek Anand Oberoi: "This TIGER will ROAR at the box office! #Baaghi2 is an unstoppable blockbuster! Fabulous performances by @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani @BajpayeeManoj @RandeepHooda @deepakdobriyal @prateikbabbar & congrats to @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi #SajidNadiadwala"
Subhash Ghai: "If u don’t like @iTIGERSHROFF as an actor? Go n watch @Baaghi2Flim. If u love him as a super hero? Go n watch @baaghi2film. You will whistle for him. He has done it, bravo. We @MuktaArtsLtd congratulate @sajidnadiawala n ahmed khan n Disha Patani"
Sudheer Babu: "@iTIGERSHROFF looks stunning. Love the way he gives his 100% to a project. #Baaghi2 beats #Baaghi making a new bench mark for Stunts in bollywood. congrats #SajidNadiadwala & team @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies"