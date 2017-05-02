Baaghi 2 poster: Tiger Shroff reminds you of Hollywood action greats, see pic

Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff flaunts in chiseled body in the first look. Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff flaunts in chiseled body in the first look.

Baaghi 2, the sequel of 2016 hit-flick starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, is back with yet another story of rebel lovers. The film, which had some amazing action sequences, seem to be taking the action game a notch higher with this film and we are sure there is loads of excitement in store for us as the poster, which has released today, has the feel of Terminator and Rambo and reminds us of Hollywood action greats such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

In the poster, we see Tiger Shroff’s chiselled back. He is holding this huge gun in his hand and is ready to face the villain.

The earlier version of Baaghi 2 was based on the Telugu film Varsham starring Baahubali actor Prabhas with Trisha Krishnan. The reason why it is one of the best films of 2016 is also the fact that it saw Shraddha Kapoor packing some punches and throwing some kicks and it also introduced Bollywood to south India’s traditional martial art form, Kalaripayattu. While the earlier version was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel is being directed by choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Tiger has been extensively training himself for the film. He has shared a couple of videos from his gruelling training, which promises the film will be too much fun, especially for action lovers. The female lead and the villain of the film have not been announced yet.

Baaghi 2 will release on April 27th next year but meanwhile, we would see the actor doing some crazy stunts and dance moves in Munna Michael, a film through which the actor is paying a tribute to Michael Jackson.

