Baaghi 2 song O Saathi: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s love story will leave you with a sweet smile

Baaghi 2 song O Saathi, featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, was released on Friday. Baaghi 2 song O Saathi, featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, was released on Friday.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani showed off their dance moves in the remixed version of popular Punjabi number “Mundiyan To Bach Ke”. In Baaghi 2 trailer too, Tiger’s high octane action sequences were given more screen time and the audience missed noticing the sizzling chemistry of the lead pair of the film. But now the latest offering of the movie, a romantic number “O Saathi” finally has Tiger and Disha sharing sweet little nothings and showcasing their chemistry.

The song “O Saathi” explores the relationship between Ronnie (played by Tiger) and his ladylove Neha (Disha Patani). Sung, composed and penned by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, the love ballad has Tiger doing everything to make sure that the sweet smile on his beloved’s face stays forever. And his love establishes the foundation for the narrative of the film where this rebel is ready to go to any lengths for her, even if that means knocking down the goons single-handedly.

Sharing the song, Tiger wrote on Twitter, “College love is always special! ❤ Watch Ronnie and Neha’s love story – #OSaathi OUT NOW.”

Baaghi 2 is a sequel to 2016 film Baaghi. Unlike last time, this time it is Ahmed Khan who has taken the chair of the director and Shraddha Kapoor has been replaced by two movies old Disha. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner and also starring biggies like Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles, the action-thriller will hit screens on March 30, 2018.

