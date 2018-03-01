Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s new song Mundiyan is all about fun

Baaghi 2 song Mundiyan is a revamped version of a Punjabi chartbuster. Baaghi 2 song Mundiyan is a revamped version of a Punjabi chartbuster.

Remember the peppy beats of Punjabi chartbuster “Mundian to bach ke” which made it difficult to stay seated every time it played at a party? Well, get ready to groove to the popular beats yet again but with a twist. Your quintessential party number has been given a Bollywood touch.

After obsessing over hits like “Suit suit karda”, “Aaja maahi”, “Banj ja tu meri rani”,”Saturday saturday”, now it is “Mundian To Bach Ke” that has been revamped by Sandeep Shirodkar and Gini Diwan for Baaghi 2. The sequel starring real-life flames Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is set to hit the theatres on March 30.

In the recently released song titled “Mundiyan”, Tiger and Disha burn the dance floor as they go carefree at a wedding. The actors, who earlier impressed with their chemistry in the music video “Befikra”, have done it yet again with “Beat pe booty” choreographer Rahul Shetty’s perfect moves. While Tiger has often been a talking point for his fluid dance moves, it is Disha who is stealing the limelight from him in this one. The hook line of the original number has been retained and Ginny Diwan has rewritten the Punjabi lyrics in Hindi. The original song “Mudian to bach ke” was performed by Punjabi artist Labh Janjua and the lyrics were written by Channi Singh.

Talking about the song, Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan said, “Everybody is recreating Punjabi songs and “Mundian To Bach Ke” was the mother of the songs released earlier like “Kala Chashma” and “Teri To, Teri Ta, Hamesha Yaad Satave” among others. Since I had to recreate one too, I decided to go ahead with this one as it connects easily with the masses and is a fun number to groove to. All of us had a blast shooting for it.”

“I wanted Tiger and Disha to give us the typical hero-heroine expressions and this amused them in the beginning but two days into the song, they got into the groove and even contributed with their own expressions and fun elements to the choreography. It was something new for Disha and Tiger and I kept laughing at her but she really surprised me. Even the back-up dancers connected with the song immediately and as soon as it started playing, they were ready for action and reaction,” added Ahmed.

The recently released Baaghi 2 trailer saw Tiger flaunting his expertise in martial arts. His moves and his chiselled body left everyone amazed. Disha, on the other hand, once again donned the avatar of a simpleton. Other than the lead actors, it is the supporting cast of the movie including Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar and Deepak Dobriyal which has left us intrigued.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is the second installment of the action franchise, Baaghi. The earlier version had Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

