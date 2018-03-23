Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen: What Saroj Khan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and others said about the Jacqueline Fernandez number

Choreographer Saroj Khan has appreciated Jacqueline Fernandez for her performance in Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen. Choreographer Saroj Khan has appreciated Jacqueline Fernandez for her performance in Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen.

After much hue and cry around the rehashed version of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song “Ek Do Teen” from 1988 film Tezaab, it is Saroj Khan, choreographer of the original number, who has now come out to support the 2.0 version of the popular song. The ace-choreographer has refuted the reports of her being angry with Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez for giving the chartbuster a fresh but unsavoury lease of life.

The veteran choreographer has blessed the team of Baaghi 2 and has appreciated the effort put in by them to recreate an iconic song. The song is a tribute by the producer of Baaghi 2 Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan to the makers of the original number – N Chandra, Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan. “I’m extremely happy and proud of Ahmed and Ganesh for paying us a tribute through this song. They have all my blessings,” said Saroj Khan. Interestingly, Ahmed Khan assisted dance master Saroj Khan back in 1988 in choreographing Madhuri Dixit for “Ek Do Teen” and Ganesh Acharya was a part of the background dancers in the song.

Earlier, IANS reported that Tezaab director N Chandra was upset about the recreated song. Expressing his concern, Chandra said, “I can’t believe they’ve done this to Ek do teen. It’s crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit’s number? Give me a break! It’s like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence. This number is like a sex act.” In the interview, he also added how Saroj Khan harshly expressed her disappointment with Jacqueline’s version of “Ek Do Teen” and the two decided to take legal action against Baaghi 2 team.

A source close to the Baaghi 2 team cleared, “There is no question of taking any legal action. Ek do teen was flagged off by Saroj Khan for whom Ahmed is a student. There is no competition here and there should be no comparison as every individual is different. Where is the point of being better than the original when it’s a tribute to the original team of Ek Do Teen? The entire Baaghi 2 team has worked very hard.”

After Jacqueline became the target of Madhuri Dixit’s fans, her friends and colleagues from the industry came to her rescue. Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff showered praises on Jacqueline and said, “Jacqueline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job by choreographing it. He was a dancer in the song when Madhuri ma’am was doing it. In no way were we trying to blow our trumpet and horns, that wasn’t the idea. The idea was to relive the tune of ‘Ek Do Teen’. That’s all. Nobody can match up to her (Madhuri), you can put that out there and make it clear.”

Watch | Tezaab song “Ek Do Teen” starring Madhuri Dixit

Disha Patani, who plays the female lead in Baaghi 2, added that it is unfair for people to draw comparisons between the two songs. “She (Madhuri) is an icon, the song is iconic and this is just a tribute. It’s nothing close to her (what she did), it’s a modern remix for the new generation, those who were not born in that era to just enjoy the new song,” quipped Patani.

Before the release of the song, Jacqueline herself made it clear that she is not trying to “match up to what Madhuri Dixit did”. In an interview to indianexpress.com, she said, “We’re not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit did. We are not trying to match up to what Saroj (Khan) Ji did. We are honestly fans, big big fans of their work. This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us, which is “Ek Do Teen Char”. You cannot replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit, as there is only one Madhuri Dixit. I know that this is just my tribute to her.”

Also read | Why Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen is a song for the ages

Salman Khan, who will be seen opposite the Judwaa 2 actor in Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3, also supported her and appreciated her performance in the remake. He tweeted, “Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo !”

Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !http://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

Tezaab actor Anil Kapoor also appreciated the effort put in by Jacqueline in the song as he tweeted, “What a momentous task it was to follow in Madhuri Dixit’s footsteps, and Jacqueline has done it exceptionally! It takes a lot of courage and conviction to attempt to recreate an iconic song that so many people have loved for so long! #EkDoTeen.”

What a momentous task it was to follow in @MadhuriDixit‘s footsteps, and @Asli_Jacqueline has done it exceptionally! It takes a lot of courage & conviction to attempt to recreate an iconic song that so many people have loved for so long! #EkDoTeen http://t.co/FSJHTDnwC7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 22, 2018

Baaghi 2 will hit the theatres on March 30, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd