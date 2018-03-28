Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani on rumours with Tiger Shroff: I don’t think it matters at all

Disha Patani is all geared up for the release of her next film Baaghi 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff. The actor, who was last seen in Kung Fu Yoga, has replaced Shraddha Kapoor in the Baaghi franchise. Disha might be a social media favourite with a massive fan following, but the 24-year-old has remained quite choosy about signing films ever since her debut in Telugu film Loafer three years back. When indianexpress.com asked her about the reason for being picky, the MS Dhoni: An Untold Story star explained her side with a smile.

“I’m a Gemini and a Piscean. I can’t do anything I don’t like. It’s very hard for me to get convinced by something. So I always look for something I would love to do because I have to spend a year promoting, shooting. We don’t get to eat. We don’t get to sleep. So you really need to love your job. So just to find that correct script and right thing, it takes time for me,” Disha said during an exclusive chat with us while promoting Baaghi 2 in New Delhi along with Tiger.

Disha and Tiger not only make a great onscreen pair but are close friends in real life too. From being regularly snapped during dinner outings to having a fun time on sets, these two heartthrobs have also fuelled speculations of being in a relationship more than once. Ask Disha how she takes such rumours while working with Tiger on a film’s set, and she said, “I don’t think it matters at all. When you are on set, you are just there focussed and thinking about your role and character. I don’t think such things matter at all.”

Check out some photos of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani while promoting Baaghi 2 in New Delhi.

Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. It’s song “Ek Do Teen” featuring Jacqueline Fernandez created a lot of buzz due to comparisons with the original number from 1988 film Tezaab starring Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit.