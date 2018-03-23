Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan on Jacqueline’s Ek Do Teen: You can’t get positive remarks all the time

Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen has faced backlash from various quarters. Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen has faced backlash from various quarters.

The rehashed version of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song “Ek Do Teen” has not exactly been received well by the audience. Today, at a promotional event for Baaghi 2, the director of the film Ahmed Khan reacted to all the hue and cry surrounding the song.

“To begin with, Ek Do Teen is such an iconic song that if someone else had attempted to recreate it, then even I would have commented. You should see the bigger picture that we tried doing it. Comments can be positive or negative. That’s what we are here for. You can’t get positive remarks all the time. There can be negative comments too!”

He then continued on how the makers of the original song N Chandra and choreographer Saroj Khan have come out in support of the song. He said, “Whatever it is, I am happy that N Chandra is happy with the song. Saroj ji called me and praised our efforts. She blessed Ganesh Acharya who choreographed the song. Ganesh and I visited her and she got so emotional. It is important for me that these two people liked it. The makers of this song visualised Madhuri (Dixit) ji in the song and she went on to become legendary with the song. I would have been happy even if we were successful by five percent. Jacqueline is looking good. She has performed really well as a dancer.”

When Ahmed Khan was further asked if he would want to show the song to Madhuri Dixit, he said, “We would love to but Madhuri ji is a big star. And we never wanted to make publicity by showing the song to many stars and clicking pictures with them.”

The Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is set to release on March 30 and promises a good dose of action and romance.

