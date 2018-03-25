Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff: I want to have special awards that give stuntmen their due recognition

Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff seemed concerned about the risks that stuntmen take on daily basis. Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff seemed concerned about the risks that stuntmen take on daily basis.

Actor Tiger Shroff never shies away from showing off his action chops. In his upcoming film Baaghi 2 also the actor will be seen in some high-octane action sequences. The makers of Baaghi recently released a behind the scenes video Get Ready To Fight, and at the event, Tiger Shroff shared how he wants stuntmen to get their due recognition.

He said, “I feel there should be more safety and respect paid to the stuntmen who are working with us constantly.”

Tiger seemed concerned about the risks that stuntmen take on daily basis. “Every day they are risking their lives. They are literally stepping out of their house, saying ‘goodbye’ to their family without knowing if they will go back home the way they left their home for work. Considering that, they get very less recognition,” said the actor.

The young actor also expressed his wish to do “something” to give back to these stuntmen. He said, “If our Baaghi 2 does well and Baaghi 3 gets a good business and I can establish myself, I would like to do something for the recognition of all our stuntmen who work with us. I want to have some special awards or something that could give them recognition.”

Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan, on the other hand, discussed how shooting action sequences a few years back was more difficult than it is today, since there was no VFX. He said, “Earlier there was no VFX, so actors used to jump directly and they used to fall on the boxes. The risk was huge. They could break their legs.”

“Today, it is much better! Stuntmen and fight masters who come from abroad for our films are professionals. So I would say there is 25 per cent safety from their end, 25 per cent safety that comes from the actor who prepares himself with extensive training. That is how we secure 50 per cent of the safety while shooting any action films now,” he added.

Last year, action superstar Akshay Kumar set up an initiative, a first-of-its-kind insurance scheme for Bollywood stuntmen and stuntwomen, where they get an insurance cover worth Rs 10 lakh.

Baaghi 2, which also stars Disha Patani, is all set to release on March 30, and promises a good dose of action and romance.

