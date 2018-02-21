Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff on doing action roles: Happy to be playing to my strengths right now

Tiger Shroff said he is glad to cash in on a particular genre as that helps him create an image for himself in the minds of the audience. Tiger Shroff said he is glad to cash in on a particular genre as that helps him create an image for himself in the minds of the audience.

Since his Bollywood debut in 2014, actor Tiger Shroff has only starred in action films. While there has been constant criticism against him for showing no range as a performer, Tiger believes it is safer to play to his strengths in the beginning of his career.

Tiger’s filmography includes films like Heropanti, Baaghi, Munna Michael and now the upcoming Baaghi 2 – all of which belong to the action genre. When he was called out for doing similar films, Tiger said he is glad to cash in on a particular genre as that helps him create an image for himself in the minds of the audience.

“I am so blessed to have been given an identity so early in my career. When people think of Tiger Shroff, they think of something. That’s a huge achievement for me. Having said that, it was a dream to be an action hero and I am living that. I am happy to be in my shoes.

“Right now, I am playing to my strengths. But to answer your question I am really happy,” the actor told reporters at the trailer launch of Baaghi 2.

The Baaghi sequel also stars Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff. Heaping praise on her co-star, Disha said he is extremely hardworking and serves as an inspiration to her.

“He inspires me in every way. Because of him, I have started doing action, whatever little I have done. I have seen him train. I was on set once or twice when Tiger was doing his action, because I believe when you are doing such a scene, you are in a different frame of mind,” she said.

The Sajid Nadiadwala film has been directed by Ahmed Khan, and also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. It arrives in theatres on March 30.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd