Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff underwent 467 hours of training to get his action scenes right

With only a week left for the release of Tiger Shroff’s rebel act in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 2, the makers of the film have released a behind the scenes video, ‘Get Ready To Fight’. In the video, director-choreographer Ahmed and Tiger reveal how much effort went into executing the action sequences in this much-awaited action thriller. Baaghi 2 is a story of ‘rebels of love’ Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. The film is a sequel to 2016 release Baaghi which had Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger in the lead roles.

Talking about his preparation for the well-choreographed action in the film, Tiger said, “Physically the character wanted me to carry a lot more muscle. I had to learn a lot of different forms of martial arts and weaponry. I went to action workshops, gymnastics training, weapon training with fight masters and my team. We had a great team and Ahmed sir was such an all-rounder, from acting, directing to doing the action choreography he did it all. It was very difficult to manoeuvre into fights and jump around. I used to shoot the scenes when the sun was bright and when the clouds came, the shoot used to be halted and then again when the sun came I used to warm up our body and again give the shot. This was the most challenging schedule of my life.”

The video also reveals that the team of Baaghi 2 put in “78 days of action”, Tiger underwent “467 hours of training” and he also suffered “271 cuts and wounds” while filming the action scenes. Director Ahmed Khan who wanted to take action to another level after the success of Baaghi thanked his actions coordinators who came from Thailand and Mumbai and also was all praise for Tiger as he said in the video, “When I have Tiger, there’s nothing to fear.”

In an interview to IANS, Khan had earlier said, “The action that people have seen in the trailer is just 25 percent of what’s in the film. Once you watch the film, it is completely different.”

Baaghi 2 also starring Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Manoj Bajpayee is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 30. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced Baaghi 3 even before the Baaghi 2 trailer had come out.

