Baadshaho won’t have the recreated version of Kishore Kumar’s Keh Doon Tumhe: Reports

Baadshaho has a few roadblocks before it releases smoothly, this Friday. Baadshaho song “Socha Hai” was launched a couple of weeks back. The song, which features Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta, is a recreated version of Kishore Kumar’s hit number “Keh DoonTumhe” from Deewar.

The remix version of this song has landed in trouble after a judgment passed by the Mumbai High Court stated that the Deewar (1975) song cannot be used in the film Baadshaho.

Producer Rajiv Rai of Trimurti Films filed a case against T-Series for remixing the song without official permission. Trimurti films owned the rights to the lyrics and music of Keh Doon Tumhe, who later signed an agreement with Polydor (now Universal Music India), to make and sell gramophone records of songs from Deewar.

Rajiv Rai who owns the copyright of the song won the case against the company Super Cassettes of Bhushan Kumar.

T-series CMD Bhushan Kumar told indianexpress.com, “We have always taken rights from the respective music labels but it is for the first time the rights are fractured. We as a team decided to remove the track from the film. ”

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal, Sanjay Mishra and Sharad Kelkar. Sunny Leone turns item girl once again for the Baadshaho song Piya More, and she looks ravishing! The film, set during the Emergency period, will hit screens on September 1.

