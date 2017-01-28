Baadshaho: When Salman Khan left Ajay Devgn surprised on the sets. See pics

Baadshaho is being shot in Rajasthan. The Milan Luthria directorial stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’cruz. Baadshaho is being shot in Rajasthan. The Milan Luthria directorial stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’cruz.

Denying every report of their rift, long-time friends Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan are at it again. Salman recently dropped in to surprise Ajay and director Milan Luthria on the sets of the upcoming movie Baadshaho. Salman, who was in Jodhpur to record his statement for the black buck poaching case along with Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, took time off from the court proceedings and visited Ajay during the shoot.

Director Milan Luthria took to twitter to share the picture of the duo, saying, “Both the sultans on the sets of #BAADSHAHO @BeingSalmanKhan @ajaydevgn”.

Reports of a fallout between Salman and Ajay started when Salman signed Akshay Kumar for a film and happened to borrow the same plot as Devgn’s Sons Of Sardaar. But Salman’s latest trip on Ajay’s film set is putting water on the speculated fire. Salman and Ajay’s friendship goes back to almost two decades and has stood strong through the test of time. They have even shared screen space together in London Dreams and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The duo has also done cameos in each other’s movies like Ready and Son of Sardaar.

The story of Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho has not been revealed as yet but the star-cast is busy shooting its the second schedule in the blue city – Jodhpur.

Apart from Ajay, Baadshaho also stars Esha Gupta, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D’cruz in lead roles. The film marks the second association of Emraan and Ajay with director Milan after Once Upon A Time in Mumbai. The film will release on September 1, 2017.

Ajay Devgn had to recently rush to Mumbai from the shoots of Baadshaho in Jodhpur to see his mother, Veena, who had been diagnosed with a chest congestion. She is said to be showing improvement now.

