Baadshaho trailer: Ajay Devgn film has more action, drama than history. Watch video

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho released today and it looks like the kind of film that is high on drama, swag and action packed entertainment. The trailer introduces us to princess Gitanjali (Ileana D’Cruz) who is determined to fight for her wealth which is being returned to the government. She seeks help of Bhawani (Ajay Devgn), a gangster. It is set during a time when the central government was acquiring properties of erstwhile royal families.

Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn together bring back the gangster swag which we witnessed nearly seven years ago in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. There are hard hitting dialogues and action that somehow manages to flow with the plot of the film. Later in the trailer, Esha Gupta, Sanjai Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal join the cast. They are a part of a gang that has plans to hijack a truck going to Delhi with gold packed inside it. That’s exactly when daredevil action begins. Not just the men, even women have full on action sequences only instead of guns, they bear a sword in their hand, giving the film a more royal touch.

Although it is based on one of the most important historical years of India, this film seems to be based more on action, and less concentrated on the historical background. Ajay and Ileana play a love interest to one another and, passionate scenes follow. But that’s not all.

Emraan Hashmi too will be seen in some bold scenes with Sunny Leone who plays a short role in the film. Baadshaho features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles and is all set to release on September 1.