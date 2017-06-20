Baadshaho teaser: Ajay Devgn is out for gold, Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone sizzle up screen. Watch video

Baadshaho teaser: Ajay Devgn’s gangster saga is packed with a lot of drama. Baadshaho teaser: Ajay Devgn’s gangster saga is packed with a lot of drama.

Milan Luthria’s gangster saga, Baadshaho, revealed the six badasses of the film via the character posters — Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Sanjai Mishra. They didn’t tell us that there would be Sunny Leone too, not that we are complaining. For if this thrill ride needed a little more buzz, Ms Leone is here to provide it. Now, to cut to the chase, literally, our six characters are in a dusty — but definitely not boring — little town of India even as the Emergency is proclaimed and scores sent behind the bars. What comes as a calamity to many is an opportunity for the others and it is such an opportunity that Ajay Devgn and his rather impressive bunch has found.

They plan to take advantage of the chaos caused by Emergency and loot the gold reserve that is being transported from one city to another from under the nose of an elite army. In the short teaser, we meet Ajay Devgn as a gangster who speaks Haryanvi and after hearing his perfect accent, we are impressed already. And since it is a gangster saga starring Ajay Devgn, how would have the makers of the film not show us vehicles doing somersaults on the ground and off it?

In the posters, Ajay Devgn was introduced as a ‘badass in bandana’ and as he introduced his ‘badass brother’ Emraan Hashmi, we were made to believe that the Once Upon Time in Mumbaai duo has a spicy thriller in the offing. But what we didn’t know was, Emraan’s sizzling hot scenes with none other than Sunny Leone who has a cameo in the film. And if Emraan’s hot scenes were not enough to make the film an interesting ride for the movie buffs, we also get a glimpse of the chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz who are sharing the screen for the first time.

Until now we only had the words “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored truck… Millions in Gold and 6 BADASSES,” to set the ground for the story of the film and now in the teaser, the footage from the real incident, where Indira Gandhi is seen signing the papers and army is taking the charge of the situation in the country is adding to the authenticity of the film.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho is set to hit the hit the theaters on September 1.

