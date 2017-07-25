Baadshaho song Piya More: Sunny Leone, Emraan Hashmi are turning up the heat ‘haule haule’ in this raunchy number, watch video

Baadshaho song Piya More: Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are turning up the heat. Baadshaho song Piya More: Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are turning up the heat.

After making the world hum, “Mere Rashke Qamar”, now the makers of Baadshaho have released another song from the film titled “Piya More” starring Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi. Emraan who in the words of Sunny is nowhere close to being innocent is raising the temperature with his raunchy looks and Sunny as always is nailing it with her sensuous yet glamorous look. Together, the two are turning up the heat.

Until now we only heard Ajay Devgn nailing the Haryanvi accent, but with this song, we know Emraan is not far from his contemporary. Also, we get a glimpse of Emraan being a badass in the movie. Sung by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan, the lyrics have been penned Manoj Muntashir. The visuals of the song will take you back to Emraan’s popular number, Bheege Honth Tere from his 2004 film Murder where he romanced Malika Sherawat and created waves in the industry with his bold act. Though in the latest song, we don’t see him living up to his title of ‘serial kisser’ as he refrains from locking lips with Sunny.

On Monday, to tease their many fans, both Emraan and Sunny who are sharing the screen space for the first time got into an interesting conversation. The duo even shared their first look from the song to keep the excitement of their followers intact for the song. While Emraan wrote, “Sharam Aur Main Toh Ek Sentence Mein Nahi Aate. Do You’ll Agree?”, Sunny replied saying, “Innocence and you, definitely not! But, me and you- HELL YES!!!”

Sharam Aur Main Toh Ek Sentence Mein Nahi Aate. Do You’ll Agree? 😉@Baadshaho pic.twitter.com/v8FDb7Fa5C — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) July 24, 2017

Innocence and you, definitely not! But, me and you- HELL YES!!! 😉😜@Baadshahohttp://t.co/vaRB6Yi2gY — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 24, 2017

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjai Mishra, is set in the backdrop of 1975 Emergency but interestingly has nothing to do with the political significance of the year. It is about six gangsters trying to rob a truck carrying gold worth millions belonging to the army. Baadshaho, which has Emraan and Ajay sharing the screen for the second time, is slated to release on September 1.

