Baadshaho song Piya More launch: Sunny Leone, Emraan Hashmi indulge in Twitter banter

When Baadshaho’s trailer made it to our screens, the one thing that no one could stop talking about is Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi’s appearance. Yes, it was just like a blink and miss moment but even then the audience knew that it’s going to be a sizzling appearance. Today, during a Twitter chat, Sunny and Emraan spoke about their appearance and revealed that it is in a song called Piya More. But before the announcement, the two exchanged few words about each other. Emraan wrote, “Sharam Aur Main Toh Ek Sentence Mein Nahi Aate. Do You’ll Agree?” to which Sunny replied, “Innocence and you, definitely not! But, me and you- HELL YES!!!”

Then Emraan said, “Dil Churane Aa Raha Hoon Kal.” and announced that the song, Piya More, is going to be out tomorrow. The first song of Milan Luthria’s film Baadshaho, “Mere Rashke Qamar”, was all about the budding romance between royalty Ileana D’Cruz and rugged Ajay Devgn. Going by what we have already seen in the trailer, we can guess that Piya More is going to raise temperatures.

Sharam Aur Main Toh Ek Sentence Mein Nahi Aate. Do You’ll Agree? 😉@Baadshaho pic.twitter.com/v8FDb7Fa5C — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) July 24, 2017

Innocence and you, definitely not! But, me and you- HELL YES!!! 😉😜 @Baadshaho http://t.co/vaRB6Yi2gY — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 24, 2017

Dil Churane Aa Raha Hoon Kal. http://t.co/A3F3JXj7co — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) July 24, 2017

Yes, Haule Haule…..Baadshaho Song Piya More Out Tomorrow http://t.co/iGOOerCNRL — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) July 24, 2017

Baadshaho is a story set in the backdrop of 1975 Emergency with six badasses Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jamwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra trying to rob a truck carrying gold worth millions belonging to the army. Director by Milan Luthria, this gangster saga will release at the theatres on September 1.

