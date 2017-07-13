Baadshaho song Mere Rashke Qamar first look: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz set for some sweet romance. See photos

Baadshaho song first look: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz share a sizzling chemistry in the first song of the film. Baadshaho song first look: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz share a sizzling chemistry in the first song of the film.

When we saw Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz getting intimate in the teaser of their upcoming release, Baadshaho, it was difficult to believe that the duo is sharing the screen space for the first time. Now with their new look from the movie out, we have got another reason to be impressed by the chemistry between this fresh onscreen couple. After intriguing the movie buffs with the character posters and the teaser of the film, now the makers of Baadshaho have treated them with the first look of the song which has Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz getting romantic and close.

Ileana shared the first look of the song, “Mere Rashke Qamar” which will be out on Friday on her Twitter handle. “Romance + Ruggedness + Royalty + @milanluthria + Nusrat saab + @RFAKWorld = Mere Rashke Qamar. Our first song, a sufi track from @Baadshaho!,” wrote the Rustom actor along with the picture. The two barrels lying close to Ileana and Ajay is adding to the feel of this gangster saga of six badasses – Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Sanjai Mishra. The film is set against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency but there is nothing political about this Milan Luthria film. It is slated to release on September 1.

Romance + Ruggedness + Royalty + @milanluthria + Nusrat saab + @RFAKWorld = Mere Rashke Qamar. Our first song, a sufi track from @Baadshaho! pic.twitter.com/V8o9HqxwcW — Ileana D’Cruz (@Ileana_Official) July 13, 2017

With the song, music composer Tanishk Bagchi who has earlier tinkered with the 90s melody, “Humma Humma” has got his hands on another chartbuster by late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, “Mere Rashke Qamar”. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful voice is the added feather in the song, which has been shot in Bikaner, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Considering the music of other Ajay Devgn-Milan Luthria projects and the quality of original Qawwali, we expect nothing less than a song that will be play on loop on our playlist for days to come.

