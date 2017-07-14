Baadshaho song Mere Rashke Qamar: Ajay Devgn-Ileana D’Cruz romance and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice make it special. Watch video

Baadshaho song Mere Rashke Qamar has Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz romancing for the first time. Baadshaho song Mere Rashke Qamar has Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz romancing for the first time.

The first song of Milan Luthria’s film Baadshaho, “Mere Rashke Qamar”, meaning, ‘the moon is also jealous of your beauty’ is all about the budding romance between royalty, Ileana D’Cruz and rugged Ajay Devgn. The sufi romantic number has everything it takes a song to make it to the playlist of all the die hard romantics. The soothing lyrics, the tunes of harmonium and mandolin and the soulful voice of late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and his nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, all the elements are only adding to the beauty of the mushy romance between Ileana and Ajay who look immensely comfortable onscreen.

Unlike many other old melodies that have lost their charm in their reinvented versions, this one has music composer Tanishk Bagchi retaining the original essence of the song. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has given the song a fresh touch by playing up a little with the original lyrics so as to fit the song in this action thriller which is a story of six badasses.

Rugged Ajay Devgn is wooed by the beauty of royal Ileana and all she wants from him is a loyal relationship, as in the beginning of the song she is heard saying, “Kabhi mera bharosa mat toddna (never break my trust)”. To this Ajay has the best reply as he says that loyalty flows in his blood. The song has been shot in different locales of Bikaner, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Sharing the song with her fans on Twitter, Ileana wrote, “Enjoy #MereRashkeQamar! I Am The Envy Of The Moon, I Am Rashke Qamar… and So Are You! ⁠⁠⁠⁠@ajaydevgn.” Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to share the song with his many followers.

Baadshaho is a story set in the backdrop of 1975 Emergency with six badasses Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jamwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra trying to rob a truck carrying gold worth millions belonging to the army. This gangster saga will reach theatres on September 1.

