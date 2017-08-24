Baadshaho song Hoshiyar Rehna: Will Ajay Devgn’s motley bunch of thieves pull off a successful heist?

Baadshaho song Hoshiyar Rehna: Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are rocking this traditional folk number. Baadshaho song Hoshiyar Rehna: Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are rocking this traditional folk number.

Baadshaho’s latest song Hoshiyar Rehna is all about guns, home-made bombs and loads of action. Sung by Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe, Hoshiyar Rehna is a trendy folk number and is everything traditional, from the lyrics to the music.

While Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are busy planning a heist for stealing crates of gold for royal Ileana D’Cruz, who is rotting in a prison, Sanjay Mishra is sure they will all die. Ajay and Emraan’s camaraderie may be compelling but not to forget they also have Esha Gupta by their side in this dangerous ploy. Sporting a gun and handling bombs, Esha is moving away from her previous avatars and looks like a deadly badass.

Interestingly, Vidyut Jammal is sporting a moustache and plays an army officer on the other side of the encounter. Baadshaho is, reportedly, the story of six badasses who looted a gold truck during the time.

The 2-minute long video starts with power packed dialogues from Ajay and Sanjay, and no doubt their Haryanvi accent is spot on. And since it is a gangster saga starring Ajay Devgn, how could the makers resist from showing us vehicles doing somersaults.

In the posters, Ajay Devgn was introduced as a ‘badass in bandana’ and as he introduced his ‘badass brother’ Emraan Hashmi, and we are sure this Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai duo will deliver another hoot-worthy performance this time too. Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho is set to hit the screens on September 1.

