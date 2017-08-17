Baadshaho song Socha Hai: Thanks for not spoiling Kishore Kumar’s hit track Kehdoon Tumhen but when will Bollywood stop recreating old tracks?

Baadshaho song Socha Hai, featuring Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi, is a recreation of Kishore Kumar’s track Kehdun Tumhe. Baadshaho song Socha Hai, featuring Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi, is a recreation of Kishore Kumar’s track Kehdun Tumhe.

Baadshaho song ‘Socha Hai’ is out and we have mixed feelings about it. Reason? The song, which features Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta, is a recreated version of Kishore Kumar’s hit number “Kehdun Tumhe” from Deewar.

Esha and Emraan are a mix of cute and hot in the video. Thir chemistry is on point. Esha Gupta, who has been sharing some eye-popping pictures on Instagram, does not fail to grab eyeballs with the video. Emraan is also seen aping Shashi Kapoor’s iconic step but sorry to say, he fails miserably.

But above all, we have a few questions for the makers and entire Bollywood industry. When will you stop recreating iconic songs? Don’t we have talent to produce songs of the same caliber? Is this laziness on the part of the makers and composers that is making them revisit old songs?

Watch the song here:

Socha Hai also reminds us of ‘The Humma Song” from Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Ok Jaanu. In fact, even the sets are quite similar. Overall, the song will take you on a nostalgia trip – good or bad you decide.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgan, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal, Sanjay Mishra and Sharad Kelkar. Adult star-turned-Bollywood actor Sunny Leone will turn item girl once again for the Baadshaho song Piya More. The film, set during the Emergency period. will hit screens on September 1.

