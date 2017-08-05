Baadshaho producer Bhushan Kumar: Today audience is looking for engaging and entertaining films

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Baadshaho is set against the Emergency period. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Baadshaho is set against the Emergency period.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says today the audience is looking for films that are engaging and entertaining and his upcoming film Baadshaho is one such project. Baadshaho is set against the backdrop of the 1975 Emergency period. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra. “We have to make films as per the reliability factor of the audience. There have been commercial films that have come out (this year), but were too imaginative and they have not worked. “Baadshaho is not an imaginative film, it’s real and made it an entertaining way,” Bhushan of T-Series said.

“In Baadshaho, we have taken a topic that is relatable and we are hopeful people will connect with it. We are showing what has happened during the Emergency period. Milan Luthria (director) has given a great visual to the film,” he says. According to Bhushan, the unique point of his upcoming film Baadshaho is its genre – period heist action thriller. “The genre is the USP of the film. Recently so many films have come – both big and small and nothing really has worked and there is always a change that is needed. The audience is open to all kinds of films but the content has to be good.”

Baadshaho was earlier set to release on January 26 this year but as the film was incomplete, the makers changed the date. Bhushan says the delay was because the shooting was not complete and some scenes had to be reshot. “We were looking for the right date with no competition.Though we had announced it earlier that we will release the film on January 26, we were not ready. That time Rakesh Roshanji (producer of Kaabil) and Ritesh Sidhwani (producer of Raees) had called me to ask if our film was releasing on January 26,” he says. Produced by T series and Milan, Baadshaho is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 1.

