Baadshaho poster: Vidyut Jammwal‏ is the badass with a badge, see photo

There are films that release one bombastic poster and there are others which keep you hanging with a series of interesting posters one after another. Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho belongs to the latter category. After we met Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in the film, now is the turn of ‘badass with a badge’ Vidyut Jammwal. The film, directed by Milan Luthria, is an action drama set in the tumultous phase of India’s history, 1975’s Emergency.

Vidyut shared the poster and wrote, “badass with a badge.” Vidyut is looking different as he sports a handlebar moustache and a no-nonsense air. With the poster, he also joins the “badass brotherhood.”

While the first poster was all about flying cars and racing trucks, character posters began with the second poster. Ajay Devgn was the first to go with a bandana hiding most of his face but his piercing eyes doing all the talking. Emraan Hashmi was dressed in a traditional Rajasthani avatar in the third poster. Emraan shared his look with the caption, “The guns and roses badass!” Ajay also had shared the poster on his social media handle and had written, “Badass Brotherhood! @emraanhashmi @Baadshaho.”

Baadshaho poster: Check Vidyut Jammwal’s look here:

The badass with a badge! Catch the exclusive look in today’s edition of @htshowbiz pic.twitter.com/EBp9XkPgHT — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 15, 2017

Like other posters from this film, this one also says, “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored truck… Millions in Gold and 6 BADASSES,” and this has already set the ground for an interesting watch.

We have already seen Ajay and Emraan together on the silver screen in Milan Luthria’s 2010 film, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Vidyut Jammwal‏ has earned his stripes in the industry as an action hero and we are just waiting to watch them together.

Also see the other Baadshaho posters here:

1975 EMERGENCY…96 hours…600km…1 Armored Truck…Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/pPF3DZ0hoH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2017

Apart from Ajay, Emraan and Vidyut Jammwal the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles. Now we are waiting to watch the very looks for these sizzling female actors. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 1.

