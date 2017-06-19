Baadshaho poster: Sanjai Mishra is the sixth badass in Ajay Devgn film, and Ileana D’cruz has soft corner for him. See photo

Baadshaho new poster: Meet Sanjai Mishra, another badass from Milan Luthria’s film. Baadshaho new poster: Meet Sanjai Mishra, another badass from Milan Luthria’s film.

The filmmakers of Baadshaho have been introducing their audience to new characters every day, before they finally release the trailer, which is scheduled to be out on June 20. While the makers have already introduced us to the badass characters of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’cruz and Vidyut Jammwal, special focus has been laid on the sixth character, which is played by powerhouse performer Sanjai Mishra. In the poster, we see him lying on the ground showing off some keys clanged to his jacket. Well, it seems he is the master of all the locks and has something really interesting about his character, which would be revealed later.

With release of the poster, everyone had something or the other to say about the look of Sanjai Mishra. But Ileana’s comments were the best. She said he is the only badass she has a soft corner for. In a tweet, she mentioned, “The badass I personally have a soft corner for 😉 Badass Baadshaho Sanjai Mishra.” Sanjai has an amazing filmography in his name. The actor has been in the industry for decades and has never failed to take the audience on a laughter ride. Interestingly, he has been a key player in most of Ajay Devgn’s films whether it is Golmaal series or now Baadshaho.

Well, going by the posters, we can definitely say that the audience is in for some fun at the theatres with this Milan Luthria’s film, which is scheduled for a release on September 1.

The badass I personally have a soft corner for 😉 Badass Baadshaho Sanjai Mishra @Baadshaho @imsanjaimishra @milanluthria pic.twitter.com/7hSA0JmMSH — Ileana D’Cruz (@Ileana_Official) June 19, 2017

Apart from Baadshaho, Ajay would also appear in Golmaal Again, which is scheduled for a Diwali release while Ileana has Mubarakan in her kitty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd