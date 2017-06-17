Baadshaho poster: Esha Gupta is the ‘badass bombshell’ of Ajay Devgn’s gang, see photo

Baadshaho poster: Esha Gupta matches up to the men of the badass gang of Milan Luthria’s film. Baadshaho poster: Esha Gupta matches up to the men of the badass gang of Milan Luthria’s film.

Here is another character poster of Milan Luthria’s film Baadshaho and this time it is ‘Badass bombshell’ Esha Gupta who has been introduced to the movie buffs who are already intrigued by the earlier four character posters and one movie poster that were released. In the poster, Esha Gupta who is sharing the screen space for the first time with Ajay Devgn looks impressive as she dons the smoky and intense look which we missed in the poster featuring Ileana D’ Cruz. The actor matches up to the men of the badass gang of this gangster saga set in the backdrop of the 1975 Emergency.

Sharing the poster on her official Instagram page, Esha wrote, “The Badass Bombshell! @baadshaho.” With Esha’s look out, it looks like she will be playing a role equal to that of Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in the film. Esha and Emraan have earlier shared screen space in movies like Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. The two even sizzled the television and computer screens in their single “Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon” with their chemistry. Now with the actors coming back together, we wonder whether they will once again share a romantic equation on the silver screen or if we will get to see them sharing a different equation in Baadshaho.

The words, “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored truck… Millions in Gold and 6 BADASSES,” is the common thread between all posters. Talking about working with such an ensemble cast, Esha who has previously worked with Ileana in her last big screen outing, Rustom, in an earlier interview, said, “I love all of them. Emraan, of course, because I’ve worked with him before. But Milan, Ajay, and Emraan are really funny. It’s a big star cast and it is a tough film. There are a lot of people and the story is as such. I call myself lucky to be a part of such a film.”

