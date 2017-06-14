Baadshaho poster: Emraan Hashmi is Ajay Devgn’s ‘badass brother’, see photo

Baadshaho poster: Emraan Hashmi’s look as a gangster has been revealed in the new poster of Milan Luthria’s film. Baadshaho poster: Emraan Hashmi’s look as a gangster has been revealed in the new poster of Milan Luthria’s film.

Milan Luthria’s action-drama Baadshaho has already left the movie buffs excited for the film with its riveting posters. On Monday, we witnessed a sandstorm with cars and trucks flying in the air; on Tuesday we got the first glimpse of Ajay Devgn in the film and now we have been introduced to another badass from the film, Emraan Hashmi. In the new poster that has been shared by both the lead actors of the film, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, we see Emraan’s look in the film. This is the first time that Emraan has donned a turban in his acting career.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Emraan wrote, “The guns and roses badass!” Going by the caption written by Emraan, it appears as if the actor will have two shades to his character, the darker one that has been described by ‘guns’ and the good one which has been described in ‘roses’. Ajay also shared the new poster on his social media handle and wrote,”Badass Brotherhood! @emraanhashmi @Baadshaho.” This badass Brotherhood was earlier brought on the silver screen by none other than filmmaker Milan Luthria in the 2010 film, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai where Emraan and Ajay played a protege-mentor who then go against each other.

Now that the two actors are once again coming back in their gangster avatars, it will be interesting to see their onscreen equation after a long gap of seven years. And the words, “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored truck… Millions in Gold and 6 BADASSES,” have already set the ground for an interesting watch.

See the other posters of the film here:

1975 EMERGENCY…96 hours…600km…1 Armored Truck…Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/pPF3DZ0hoH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2017

Apart from Ajay and Emraan, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. Set in 1975, the film is slated to hit the theatres on September 1.

