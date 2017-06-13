Baadshaho poster: Ajay Devgn is the badass in a bandana in the new poster, see photo

Baadshaho new poster: Ajay Devgn looks complete badass in the new poster of his upcoming film. Baadshaho new poster: Ajay Devgn looks complete badass in the new poster of his upcoming film.

On Monday, we witnessed a sandstorm with cars and trucks flying in the air when the first look poster of Milan Luthria’s film Baadshaho was released. Now, as the second poster of the film is revealed, we have got a sneak peek into the look of one of its six badasses, Ajay Devgn. The new poster of the film has Ajay’s face covered with a bandana and a gun in each of his hand. With that intense looks, one can surely say, Ajay, is the real action hero. Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, “The badass in the bandana! @Baadshaho.”

Just like the previous poster, this one too intrigues us with its details, forming the base of the film’s story, “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored truck… Millions in Gold and 6 BADASSES.” Milan Luthria, Emraan Hashmi, and Ajay Devgn made for a perfect trio in 2010 film, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai which was a hit at the box office. Now with the hit-churning trio coming back together after seven years, it will be interesting to see what storm will happen in the theatres on September 1 when the film hit the theatres.

For Ileana D’Cruz, who was last seen in 2016 film Rustom opposite Akshay Kumar, finds Baadshaho ‘incredibly special’ for her. When the actor wrapped up the shoot of the film, she took to her social media account to share a picture with her co-actor Ajay Devgn and wrote,”#Baadshaho was incredibly special ❤️ can’t believe I’ve finished filming for it already…the people on it were beautiful though & u will all hold a very special place in my heart ❤️.”

Esha Gupta is working with Ajay Devgn for the first time in Baadshaho and she is impressed with the actor’s immense knowledge, calling the process of working with him a learning experience. In an earlier interview, Esha said, “Ajay knows his camera, the lighting, and everything. There is so much I learnt just by observing him. Once or twice he suggested me to do certain things. He doesn’t interfere but since he has been here for so long, he will suggest how to do things for the better and let you have your space.” Apart from Ajay, Emraan, Esha and Ileana D’Cruz, the Milan Luthria directorial also stars Vidyut Jammwal.

