Baadshaho poster: After the badass men, meet Ileana D’Cruz in her bold and beautiful avatar, see photo

You have already met the men of Ajay Devgn’s badass Baadsaho gang. Now is the time to meet the lady of the gang, Ileana D’Cruz. After Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Vidyut Jammwal, the makers of the film have released the first look of Ileana in Milan Luthria directorial, Baadshaho. Ileana herself shared the poster of the film on Instagram account. “Bold, Beautiful & Badass! You don’t want to mess with her!” wrote Ileana who looks more poised than rugged and evil in the new poster.

While we were left intrigued with the intense look on Ajay, Emraan and Vidyut’s face in the earlier released character posters, this one has left us confused on how will the elegant and the royal Ileana fit into the role of a gangster. Baadshaho is a story set in the backdrop of 1975 Emergency but has no real life incident to narrate. “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored truck… Millions in Gold and 6 BADASSES,” these words on the posters have already intrigued audience.

Rustom actor, Ileana, has earlier revealed that the film is incredibly special for her. When she wrapped up the shoot of the film, she took to her social media account to share a picture with her co-actor Ajay Devgn and wrote, “#Baadshaho was incredibly special ❤️ can’t believe I’ve finished filming for it already…the people on it were beautiful though & u will all hold a very special place in my heart ❤️.”

Filmmaker Milan Luthria was appreciated when he came out with his gangster saga, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai in 2010. Also, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi got their acts right in the film and people loved the two gangster characters played by them. Now with both the actors coming back together after seven years with new additions, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta to their gang, it will be interesting to see whose gun will do the magic on the silver screen.

