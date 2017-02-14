Baadshaho: Foreign artistes leave set due to lack of permission

Earlier, Ajay Devgn, who was shooting for his next film, Baadshaho, had to leave the shoot in middle and rush to Mumbai to see his mother, Veena. Earlier, Ajay Devgn, who was shooting for his next film, Baadshaho, had to leave the shoot in middle and rush to Mumbai to see his mother, Veena.

Five foreign artistes allegedly took part in the shooting of upcoming film Baadshaho without appropriate permission in Jaisalmer district. However, the artists were asked to leave the spot by the film’s unit after crew members came to know that foreigners need separate permission for visiting the area where the shooting was going on, police said. The shooting started in Sonu area in Ramgarh police station area on Sunday with permission from the district administration.

“On information that five foreigners were also there at the shooting spot, I along with IB officer reached there yesterday but the foreigners had already left the place. “The unit members told us that they came to know that foreigners need permission to visit the area, where the shooting was going on, therefore they asked the artist to leave the place,” Hari Ram, SHO of Ramgarh police station said.

They will now apply for permission for the foreign artistes, he said, adding, that no action was taken by the police as they did not find any foreigner there. Actor Ajay Devgn and others are present in Jaisalmer for the shooting.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan in Baahubali 2, will broker peace between Baahubali, Bhallaladeva?

Earlier, Ajay Devgn, who was shooting for his next film, Baadshaho, had to leave the shoot in middle and rush to Mumbai to see his mother, Veena. Ajay’s mother was diagnosed with a chest congestion a week ago. According to Mumbai Mirror, water had accumulated in her lungs and she had to be rushed to a Santa Cruz hospital on Saturday where she is currently recuperating in the ICU and is said to be showing a good progress.