Baadshaho first look: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi come together for action-drama set during Emergency

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are back together after a long gap of seven years with much awaited project Baadshaho, post their appearance in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. The actors revealed the first look of their film today, revealing a few facts the film is based on. The poster reads, “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored truck… Millions in Gold and 6 BADASSES.” While everything sounds just like how you would expect an Ajay Devgn film to be, it is the backdrop of 1975 Emergency that has made us wonder why so many filmmakers are looking at this subject. Other than Baadshaho, Indu Sarkar directed by Madhur Bhandarkar is set during Emergency.

However, what makes Baadshaho different is the fact that it does not claim to be inspired from true incidents or does not seem to have a tragic story line. What it surely promises to be is an exciting journey of six people who are charged with robbery of gold worth millions, and of course a lot of action. Emraan Hashmi shared the poster on Twitter and wrote “the storm is coming”. Ileana D Cruz, one of the leading ladies of the film, wrote, “Finally!!! A film by an absolute badass director that is incredibly special to me!”

1975 EMERGENCY…96 hours…600km…1 Armored Truck…Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/pPF3DZ0hoH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2017

Apart from Ajay, Emraan and Ileana, the Milan Luthria directorial also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta. This is for the second time that the trio of Ajay, Emraan and Milan are coming together. Their last outing, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, was a big hit and this one might just follow suit. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is scheduled for September 1 release.

