Baadshaho director Milan Luthria on rumours of deleting intimate scene: We have not made porn

Ajay Devgn and Milan Luthria have dismissed reports that the latter has chopped off an intimate scene from their upcoming film Baadshaho to avoid the wrath of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). There were reports that the Baadshaho director, Luthria, had deleted an intimate sequence between Ajay Devgn and the film’s female lead Ileana D’Cruz before the board could raise any object.

However, Devgn said, “It’s not true. We have not made a porn film.” While Luthria added, “This is complete conjecture. I don’t think anybody besides my core team is privy to what and how we edit the film. This is speculation. It’s a straightforward film.”

Luthria’s directorial project is set during the Emergency period. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s recent release Indu Sarkar had covered the same topic but faced a lot of hurdles while getting clearance from the CBFC.

When asked on the same, Milan Luthria said, “Nothing has happened so far and I don’t think anything will happen also.We have seen films being made in similar genre earlier as well. That film had a political approach and ours is an action adventure.”

Ajay Devgn said “I really don’t know… The films that I produced and submitted to the censor board, I didn’t face any issue. I don’t think what’s the problem. I actually don’t think there’s any problem. I feel if you rationalise with them (CBFC) everything can be understood. At least that’s my experience.”

Devgn said, “As a director-producer, I have not faced any problem. I don’t know what is the problem, I don’t see a problem. If you rationalise it then everything could be understood.” The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra and is scheduled to release on September 1.

