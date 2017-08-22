Baadshaho director Milan Luthria: Indian audience equates Rs 100 crore with cricketer’s century

Milan Luthria is against the unnecessary pressure of his upcoming movie Baadshaho to get into the Rs 100 crore club. Milan Luthria is against the unnecessary pressure of his upcoming movie Baadshaho to get into the Rs 100 crore club.

Filmmaker Milan Luthria, who is looking forward to his upcoming offering Baadshaho, says he is against the “unnecessary” pressure of getting into the Rs 100 crore club with a film and that is why his creative mind does not get affected to compromise on a story. Luthria is known for delivering films like Kachche Dhaage, The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.

Asked if he feels the pressure of making a business of Rs 100 crore at the box office with a multi-starrer film like Baadshaho, Luthria told IANS here: “No, I do not feel the pressure of that, but yes like many filmmakers, even I want my film to get good numbers at the box office. “I think our Indian audience have equated Rs 100 crore as a century of a cricketer. No matter how many times you have scored 99 runs, if you have not done 100s, you are not a successful player. It’s sad. Honestly, personally, I am dead against it.”

Giving some references of his past films, he emphasized on the likability of a film rather than the number game, and added that critics should consider a film as hit or flop by comparing its making budget and box office earning. Luthria said: “I made a film named ‘Taxi Number 9211’ in a budget of Rs 6 crore. That film went on to make Rs 25 crore at the box office — that’s double of its investment. So, how come it is not a successful film for producers? My film The Dirty Picture was made in Rs 20 crore and we did a business of Rs 90 crore.

“In both the cases, the films were liked by people and we got our money back. So, for a producer like me, these are successful films. I think this prediction of a film’s business just by watching the trailer or debating on box office business is a good time-pass for people.”

Asked if doing a multi-starrer film is a bigger risk or advantage to cater a wider audience and make a potentially successful project, he said: “It makes the film more interesting to watch. If I am taking three celebrated actors since they have their different fan followings, all of them will land up at the theatre and that that will grab more eyeballs.

“So, as a filmmaker, my job is to make the film more interesting. Therefore, I keep saying that a creative mind should not get affected by the box office number and as cliched as it sound, makers should focus on a good story with its high entertainment value. I genuinely believe that a film works only for entertainment.” Baadshaho, featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal, will release on September 1.

