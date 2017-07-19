Baadshaho actress Esha Gupta is celebrating Tattoo Day with this topless photo

Esha Gupta posts a topless photo on her Instagram account. Esha Gupta posts a topless photo on her Instagram account.

Baadshaho actress Esha Gupta has posed topless for an untitled film that will be out soon. But before she sizzles on our screens, the actress is teasing her many followers with short glimpses of it, and is spicing it up a little more for her fans. The latest photo of the starlet is the one where she is seen flaunting her tattoo in a hot lingerie. The caption of the photo reads, “Tattoo Day is it?” Don’t miss the intense look on her face though.

A few days back Esha shared teaser videos of the film where she flaunted her perfect bikini bod in monochrome lingerie and swimsuit. Even the video said, “Esha Gupta is coming soon to blow your mind away.” The caption suited the visuals of the video well as the sultry siren of Bollywood raised the temperature with her killer looks and her dazzling smile. As Esha captioned the video, “Coming Soon.. film by @arjun.mark,” we are sure the fans of the actress cannot wait for it any longer.

Last seen in Commando 2, Esha will once again be sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho. Esha who has been a head turner at red carpets and fashion shows will step into the shoes of yesteryear divas, Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman for the film that is about the heist that takes place against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency period. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjai Mishra. The gangster saga will hit the theaters on September 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd