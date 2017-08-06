Baadshaho actor Esha Gupta shows why she is the very definition of seduction in this new photo shoot. See photos

Esha Gupta has a history holding attention of the crowds both in her movies and her Instagram profile. Esha Gupta has a history holding attention of the crowds both in her movies and her Instagram profile.

Esha Gupta continues to set the temperatures soaring up to previously unforeseen figures and it is easy to see why her Instagram profile is considered as easily one of the hottest Bollywood actor profiles around. The actor, who was last seen in Commando 2 as the main antagonist, has the uncanny ability to hold the attention of crowd both on the big screen and on Instagram. Simply put, when she is not acting in a Bollywood movie, she is enticing her fans by being a hot siren in her photos on Instagram.

After showing her dark and naughty side in a photo shoot in a black bikini recently, the Rustom actor has now taken an angelic avatar in a white bikini in another photo shoot. The alluring poses she strikes in the photo shoot will set your hearts racing. The way she casts a spell upon her fans with her feminine charms is unparalleled. The curvy beauty will be seen next in Milan Luthria’s directorial Baadshaho alongside Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and her Rustom co-star Ileana D’Cruz. The film is a thriller and set in the background of the Emergency period in the mid-1970s.

This sensual diva has a history of being in the headlines due to her sheer hotness. Earlier when the Rustom actor took lessons in pole dancing and shared the video with her followers flaunting her sexy curves, she became the queen of millions of hearts and the very definition of seduction. Her account has 1.7 million followers already and the number goes up every day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd