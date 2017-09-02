Esha Gupta on being compared to Kim Kardashian: She got famous for something else, I never did that

Esha Gupta plays a badass gangster in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho. Esha Gupta plays a badass gangster in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho.

Baadshaho actor Esha Gupta became an overnight social media sensation after she shared a series of lingerie photoshoot pictures. The actor was seen oozing hotness as she flaunted her picture-perfect body and tattoos. While her fans went gaga over the smouldering hot photos, there were some who slut shamed the actor and trolled her for posing topless in very strong and abusive words. And while people were shaming her, Esha went ahead to post some more pictures from the shoot proving that she cares the least about what trollers had to say.

But how did she take all the backlash? Wasn’t she affected with the negative comments which flooded her photos? Esha Gupta answers it all with a big smile. Recently at the promotional event of her multi-starrer Baadshaho, Esha told indianexpress.com that she just laughed on all of it. “Oh, I just laughed it off. The comments only showed the mentality of people who were trolling me which is sad and regressive. But I am happy with the way media stood by me. Their support showed how much they want this society to change for good. I want to thank them for all the love and support,” said Esha.

Esha also said that she never thought about the reaction she will get on the photos beforehand. “I posted the photos as and when they came from my photographer because I found them really great. I never thought what will people say about it. Even my PR was clueless about me sharing the photos. It was only after I started getting google alerts, that we realised what is happening,” revealed Esha who calls herself a smart woman.

Ask her if her photoshoot was inspired by Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian, Esha readily disagrees. She said, “Kim Kardashian got famous for something else (referring to her nude photoshoot). I never did that.”

Esha has donned the avatar of a badass gangster in Milan Luthria’s drama film Baadshaho. Much before the release of the movie, she was being compared to the yesteryear starlets Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi. But the actor said that apart from the dressing style, there is nothing similar between her and the beauties of that era. “Only the look is inspired by them because Milan wanted Sanjana (her character in the movie) to look like an urban cool chic. Otherwise, in terms of acting and character, there is nothing similar,” explained Esha.

Talking more about playing a gangster in the movie, Esha said, “Just because you are a woman and you are glamorous and sexy, doesn’t mean you can’t be one of the boys. This is what Milan has done in this film. He has put me with these three men and I am very much part of the planning and the plotting the heist. So, if they used their guns even I did, if they did action sequences, I was also not far behind.”

Baadshaho has already hit the theaters and is receiving mixed reviews from the audience. The film majorly shot in Rajasthan has an ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra.

