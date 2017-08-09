Who is Esha Gupta? Here’s everything to know about the Baadshaho actor whose hot photoshoot has turned heads

Esha Gupta sets the temperatures soaring with her new photo shoot. Esha Gupta sets the temperatures soaring with her new photo shoot.

Who is Esha Gupta? A question which is bothering every person because of her recent photographs that have set the screens on fire. The actor, who is going to be seen in Baadshaho, is promoting herself in a way which wouldn’t have been thought by anyone before. Esha has got a hot photo shoot done, for which she has gone topless and bottomless too, flaunting her assets like a pro. And it surely has made everyone go weak in the knees. But this isn’t the first time that this beauty has stolen hearts.

Esha, who is a Delhiite, was crowned Miss International and won Miss Photogenic title at Femina Miss India 2007. Well, now you know why she has the most stunning pictures ever. Not just this, the actor had featured in Kingfisher Calendar in 2010.

Her photogenic trait is what got her on-screen too. The actor, who has all the capabilities to make anyone run for their money, made her debut in Bollywood with Jannat 2, also starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. While she instantly became the focus of Bollywood, Esha chose to be specific about the films she signed. Her second film was Raaz 3D, which did not do well at the box office but no one could take their eyes of this new Mahesh Bhatt find. Then she went on to feature in Humshakals (2014) and Rustom (2016).

While as an actor she could not prove herself much, Rustom changed audience’s perception about Esha, who was thought to only pull off hot and sexy roles. The actor was seen in a grey shade role and grabbed attention for her acting skills too. Now, the actor is back on screen with Baadshaho, sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.

By the way, the 31-year-old is also a beauty with a brain, a rare combination. The actor has completed Mass Communication from Manipal Institute of Communication, Manipal University, Karnataka and earned a law scholarship at Newcastle University. But we are glad that she chose acting.

