Baadshaho actor Emraan Hashmi: Nobody should take actors as role models, there is nothing grand about what we are doing

Emraan Hashmi who plays a sassy mavali Daliya in Milan Luthria’s multi-starrer Baadshaho feels there is nothing grand about acting in the movies. The actor feels there are many others who are doing noteworthy things in their lives but are never acknowledged. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Emraan said, “There is nothing grand about what we are doing. I think the most prominent people are those who don’t get written about. They are the ones who accomplish something in their lives. Ours is only a high profile job.” Taking his point further, he added, “I don’t think anyone should use us as their role models. And if they have to be fans of someone they should be fans of themselves.”

Emraan is a down to earth person for his three times co-actor Esha Gupta. Emraan and Esha have starred together in Jannat 2, Raaz 3 and now Baadshaho. On being asked what is that which she likes about Emraan, Esha said, “He was a great actor then and he is a great actor now. But the good thing is, he never acted starry. There is an aura of him which speaks for him. He never says that I am a star. He is the most humble person in the industry.” The actor also doesn’t miss a chance to praise his co-actor and her work. “Esha has grown as an actor and has become an easier person on the sets in the last four five years,” said Emraan.

The 38-year-old actor also talks about Ajay Devgn with whom he has shared the screen in Milan Luthria’s another gangster saga Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. When asked what is that one thing which the audience doesn’t know about Ajay, Emraan remarked, “He has a set ways of doing things. He loves ending his shoot dot on time. You won’t see Ajay working till 8 in the evening. He comes on time and prefers leaving the sets on time.”

Emraan created waves with his performance in the song of the film, “Socha Hai”. But the peppy number was scrapped from Baadshaho after producer Rajiv Rai of Trimurti Films which owns the rights to the original number ‘Keh Doon Tumhe’ filed a case against T-Series for remixing the song without due permission. Upset with the song being deleted, Emraan said, “It is unfortunate that the song is not a part of the film because I love the original track and even when I shot it for Baadshaho I was very happy about it. It was my favourite song while I was growing up.”

Ask him if he faced the jitters of being a part of the recreated version of an iconic chartbuster, he said, “I didn’t watch the original song before shooting for it. I thought I don’t need to carry the baggage of the original version as the audience of that one was different and for the contemporary version, the audience is different. I don’t expect people of the age group of above 40 years to change their taste for the recreated version. This track was primarily made for the age group of 15-20 and it has done exceedingly well.”

Baadshaho is having a good run at the box office and Emraan’s role is being appreciated by the movie goers and movie critics alike. The film has amassed Rs 56.24 crore until now.

