Baadshaho actor Ajay Devgn on those who reject multi-starrers: They are insecure and bad performers

Ajay Devgn is all set to come out with his gang of badasses this Friday as Milan Luthria directorial Baadshaho hits the screen. The multi-starrer also features Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjai Mishra in pivotal roles. Interestingly, his next Golmaal Again helmed by director-friend Rohit Shetty also has an ensemble cast including starlets Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. But being a professional that he is, the 48-year-old actor doesn’t feel insecure to be a part of a film with many actors. Instead, the Shivaay actor feels quite secure about it.

Recently, as we asked Ajay about his take on the two-hero film in the context of Rohit Shetty’s comment, ‘big heroes don’t want to work together because of their insecurity and can only promote each other’s film on social media’, the actor said that this is not the case with him. Talking to indianexpress.com, Ajay said, “Working in multi-starrer is a lot more fun. There are so many people around you on the sets. I don’t understand why people are afraid of working in one. In fact, those who refuse to be a part of it are insecure and are bad performers.” Adding to it, he said, “I don’t know about others, but whenever I have done a multi-starrer, my character has always stood out. So, I feel quite secure about it.”

Ajay, along with other actors and director of Baadshaho was in New Delhi to promote the film and hence talked at length about it. The actor made it clear that the gangster saga cannot be only looked upon as an action movie. Instead, he would like the movie to be seen as a thriller-drama. “Baadshaho is about six grey characters and about who is fighting whom. 1975 Emergency is a period in which the film is set. It is a drama with punchlines and humour. I wouldn’t call it an action film as well. It’s a drama. The action just makes a sequence in the movie,” quipped Ajay.

Ajay, who has also donned the hat of a producer for films like Raju Chacha, All The Best and Shivaay, says he as chilled out while producing a film as he is when he is acting in it. “I don’t feel that there is any kind of extra pressure while producing a film. In fact, when I am acting, I work from nine to six but when I am a producer I work, nine to four,” said Ajay. Further, joking about it, Ajay says, “I take the liberty of packing up the shoot whenever I wish to when I am a producer.”

However, Ajay has always been appreciated for his choice of scripts. But when asked if there is any particular mantra which he follows while saying yes to a film, he said, “There is no set formula for selecting a script. I just focus on the story. That’s it.”

While we tried to ask Ajay about his period film based on the Battle of Saragarhi, the actor avoided the question saying it’s too early to talk about the project. But he did reveal that the subject of the movie is something which needs to be told. Battle of Saragarhi was fought between Sikhs and the Afghans.

