Ajay Devgn joins hands with Mumbai Police to educate fans about e-banking fraud and security. Watch video

Ajay Devgn has joined hands with Mumbai Police to raise awareness about e-banking and how to be careful about fake calls from people who claim to be calling from banks. In a video, Ajay receives OTP (One Time Password) and right after the message, he gets a phone call from a girl who claims to be from his bank. She demands him to share his OTP but as soon as Ajay says that he knows who she is, she cancels the call. Talking to the audience, Ajay tells his viewers to be careful about such calls and never share any kind of passwords or credit card pin over phone as the real bank personnel would never ask for such a thing.

Ajay wrote, “It’s our duty to help @ MumbaiPolice in raising awareness to fight serious crimes.” Mumbai Police’s Twitter page too wrote, “Ajay Devgn is aware that banks don’t ask for any sensitive details over phone & we hope you know it too. Ignore his advice at your own peril.”

On the work front, after giving a hit as a producer with Shivaay, Ajay is now going to appear in Milan Luthria’s directorial project, Baadshaho in which he would appear as a badass goon. Along with him, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal.

@ajaydevgn is aware that banks don’t ask for any sensitive details over phone & we hope you know it too. Ignore his advice at your own peril pic.twitter.com/f0sOC4hmhX — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 16, 2017

It’s our duty to help @MumbaiPolice in raising awareness to fight serious crimes. http://t.co/ubotQyqRDc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 16, 2017

This is for the second time that the trio of Ajay, Emraan and Milan are coming together. Their last outing, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, was a big hit and this one might just follow suit. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is scheduled for September 1 release.

