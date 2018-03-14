Baa Baaa Black Sheep director on working with Anupam Kher: He is in complete control of his craft

Baa Baaa Black Sheep will release on March 23. Baa Baaa Black Sheep will release on March 23.

Debutant director Vishwas Paandya says it was like a masterclass to watch veteran actor Anupam Kher’s transformation for his film Baa Baaa Black Sheep. “I had the option of playing two characters in one. On one side, there is this henpecked father, whose son later finds out that he is actually a contract killer,” Anupam said in a statement.

“I thought visually both should look different and I saw the possibility of losing weight for this film. I have never lost weight before and I lost 15 kg. It worked out really well,” he added. For Paandya, it was no less than a “masterclass, especially for a first-time director like me… watching Anupamji transform his body language and his voice with such ease”.

“He is in complete control of his craft,” added the director. Baa Baaa Black Sheep also stars Maniesh Paul and Majari Fadnnis in the lead roles. Talking about the film, Manish recently told IANS, “I don’t think so that people have slotted me in the comic category. I am getting different kind of films like Baa Baaa Black Sheep, my next film. It’s not just a comedy, it is a thriller. I am doing a lot of action in that. So people are giving me different kind of work and yes, I think till now I am doing decent in that.”

When asked about if he worries about the box office performance of his films the actor said, “I don’t only believe in box office success. I am an entertainer, and whatever comes my way, I give my 100 per cent. All I want is that people should love my films.”

The movie will release on March 23.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App