Ayushmann Khurrana thinks Baahubali 2 ate up business of Meri Pyaari Bindu

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he personally received a mixed response to his last release Meri Pyaari Bindu, and believes that somehow Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ate up the business of his film. Asked about his reaction to the box office performance of Meri Pyaari Bindu, which released in May, Ayushmann told reporters here on Wednesday: “I received mixed reactions at a personal level like from my family and friends. Some people loved the film and some did not like it at all.”

“But I think somehow ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ ate up the business of the film. May be, it would have earned more money had ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ not been in theatres at that time.” Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which released on April 28, is the highest grossing film in India. India is still celebrating the release of the magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, which has conquered the barrier of languages across the nation. This Telugu film, which was dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil, is still sprinting at the box office and running successfully since its release. Baahubali 2 recently completed 75 days at the theaters and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it touches 100 days, making yet another record in the history of Indian cinema.

Recently, the film was premiered at Tokyo and Osaka. A fan shared some pictures from the screening and wrote, “Pls have a look at pics of the Baahubali special events in Tokyo & Osaka.We’re thankful 2 you for this movie!.”

The picture shows some happy faces, and it also proves that not only in India but Baahubali is creating a rage on the international screens too. During the first few weeks of its release abroad, Baahubali 2 screening was extended in many countries including Russia on public demand, which has never happened before.

Ayushmann will next be seen in Bareilly ki Barfi.

