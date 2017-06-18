Ayushmann Khurrana begins filming for Sriram Raghavan’s next. Is it called Shoot The Piano Player? See photo

Ayushmann Khurrana is working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan for the first time. Ayushmann Khurrana is working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan for the first time.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has begun shooting for director Sriram Raghavan’s next apparently titled Shoot The Piano Player, also starring Tabu. The movie is being co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

Matchbox Pictures uploaded on Facebook a still from the movie, showing Ayushmann playing a piano. “Fun Begins in Pune… Sriram Raghavan, Matchbox Pictures, Viacom 18, Ajit Andhare, Sarita Patil, Sanjay Routray,” read the caption of the picture. Two years ago, it was announced that Sriram would direct the adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s ‘The Accidental Apprentice for Matchbox Pictures’. It is, however, not certain that Shoot The Piano Player is the same film. Swarup is the writer of the novel Q & A, on which Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire was based.

Shoot The Piano Player is touted to be a thriller, which is Sriram’s forte. He last helmed Varun Dhawan-starrer revenge drama Badlapur (2015). This is the first time that Sriram is collaborating with both Ayushmann and Tabu. It’s also a first for the two actors to share the screen space.

Earlier, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures’ COO Ajit Adhare was quoted saying in a media report as, “Sriram Raghvan’s genre of films contains a unique sense of intrigue and thrill. I am excited about our next with Sriram for exactly tis reason. Moreover, this partnership gives our slate of films a new dimension that we have been looking to add.”

Talking about the same Raghavan had said, “This is a genre that has always excited me, and I am looking forward to associate with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures for my upcoming film.”

Interestingly, there was a 1960 French crime drama film by the name Shoot The Piano Player. It was the adaptation of Down There by author David Goodis, The movie was about a washed-up classical pianist, played by Charles Aznavour, who bottoms out after his wife’s suicide. Actor Nicole Berger played the wife’s part. We can only await more details to know whether this Bollywood film is anywhere connected to the French movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd