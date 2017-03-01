Sperm donor earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana now suffers erectile dysfunction!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar play husband wife in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar play husband wife in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

For the first time ever in the Indian cinema, a filmmaker dealt with the concept of sperm donation in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor. Now, another filmmaker is going a notch higher by talking about erectile dysfunction through a film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The story of the film, which stars Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar, revolves around a husband and wife who are coming to terms with the former’s erectile dysfunction.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Ayushmann said such unconventional subjects have always worked in his favour. He added, “I am glad to feature alongside Bhumi. We are buddies and our chemistry is effortless.” Bhumi, who is pairing up with the Vicky Donor actor for the second time, said she is glad to be part of a film that touches upon such taboo topics. “There is no fun in doing a run-of-the-mill love story. If films have the ability to change orthodox mindsets then why not encourage them?” The film brings back the on-screen magic of Ayushmann-Bhumi’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which won several awards. The shooting of the film has started in Delhi and is expected to release this year.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which is a remake of hit Tamil romantic comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham, will be directed by RS Prasanna who also helmed the original. It will be produced by Aanand L Rai.

Apart from this project, Bhumi will appear in Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi led cleanliness campaign while Ayushmann will appear in a romantic film, Meri Pyari Bindu, starring Parineeti Chopra.

