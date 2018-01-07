Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra start their next, Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra have begun workshops for Badhaai Ho. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra have begun workshops for Badhaai Ho.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra have started with the workshops and readings of their next movie titled Badhaai Ho. Ayushmann took to social media site Twitter to post a picture of the script with the caption, “Let’s do this! Readings and workshops for Badhaai Ho have started. @sanyamalhotra07 @CinemaPuraDesi. This looks like a fun journey. #BadhaaiHo.”

Sanya also retweeted Ayushmann’s post with the dancing girl emoji. Sanya had first captivated the audience with her fine performance in the 2016 hit sports drama Dangal, which also starred Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Sanya’s fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen, and the news of the actor doing a film with the talented Ayushmann Khurrana will certainly delight her admirers. The actor is already working with director Ritesh Batra, and Badhaai Ho will be her third feature film.

Badhaai Ho will be directed by Tevar director Amit Sharma. The film’s main storyline will follow the lives of a family that will get affected by a certain piece of news. What happens to the members of the said family following the news will form the crux of the story.

Let’s do this! Readings and workshops for Badhaai Ho have started. @sanyamalhotra07 @CinemaPuraDesi This looks like a fun journey. #BadhaaiHo pic.twitter.com/I9M86tyHB4 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 7, 2018

Sanya had earlier said on the subject, “I am really happy to be an actor first. Whenever anything interesting comes up, I want to try it out and play parts that excite me creatively.” She further added, “It won’t be anything rigorous, like Dangal. Thankfully, I am not wrestling in this one.”

The Dangal actor has previously shared screen space with Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurrana.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd