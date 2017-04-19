Ayushmann Khurrana at Meri Pyaari Bindu song launch: Used to sing in trains and collect money

Ayushmann Khurrana started off the promotions by performing on Haareya. Ayushmann Khurrana started off the promotions by performing on Haareya.

Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana says he used to perform in express trains from Delhi to Mumbai and collect money during his college days.

The actor was present here on Tuesday with his co-star Parineeti Chopra for the launch of the song “Ye Jawaani Teri” from their forthcoming film “Meri Pyaari Bindu”

The song depicts the college days of the central characters Abhi and Bindu and when asked if he used to sing songs in his college days to impress girls, Ayushmann said: “During my college days I used to do a lot of theatre, live shows, street plays etc. so did not get much time to run after girls.

“In fact, I want to share how we used to perform in trains. During my college days, there was a train named ‘Pashchim Express’ that used to go from Delhi to Mumbai. So I, along with my friends, used to get onto the train and we used to go to every coach to sing and perform. Passengers used to give us money which we used to collect. We used to earn so much that we managed to sponsor our Goa trip from it! So yes, you can say I am a train singer,” the Vicky Donor actor said.

Ayushmann started the press conference by singing the song Haareya from the upcoming film. Even Parineeti Chopra showcased her singing talent by singing her debut song, Maana Ke Hum Yaar. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu, directed by Akshay Roy is set to release on May 12.

