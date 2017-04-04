Ayushmann Khurrana on Meri Pyaari Bindu: Audience will feel nostalgic after watching the film

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a novelist in Meri Pyaari Bindu. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana plays a novelist in Meri Pyaari Bindu. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana, who is also known for his singing talent, says he had to unlearn singing for his forthcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu to play the character of an author in the film. At the teaser launch in Mumbai, the actor said, “I had to unlearn singing to pay the character in the film. Since I am playing a writer who does not know how to sing, I actually had to act that up!”

His new film that narrates the journey of two characters through incidents and Hindi film songs of different eras. Talking about it, the actor, who in the past has sung many songs including Pani Da Rang from his debut film Vicky Donor, says audience would definitely feel nostalgic after watching the film.

“I think after watching the film, audience will feel very nostalgic. Especially, for moments where they fall in love, childhood memories, singing on favourite songs, getting blank calls on landlines in 1990s when mobile phone was not as popular as today… I think we like to listen to old songs over the new one, till the new song goes into the list of old songs. It is lovely,” said the 33-year-old actor.

Check out more pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra:

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu marks debut of Parineeti Chopra as a singer. This is for the first time that Ayushmann would be seen sharing the screen space with Pari, who plays a struggling singer in the film. The film releases on May 12.

