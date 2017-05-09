Ayushmann Khurrana: Nobody can ever replace pure singers

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from his upcoming flick Meri Pyaari Bindu. Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from his upcoming flick Meri Pyaari Bindu.

It’s great that actors are venturing out and trying their hand at singing, says Ayushmann Khurrana, who believes they are no threat to professional singers. Apart from his acting career, Ayushmann is a successful singer who has come up with his own singles.

A debate was sparked last month when it was announced that Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha would be performing at Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s maiden concert in Mumbai. Several singers were not very happy — in fact, Kailash Kher had expressed dissent and told IANS in an interview that getting an actress to perform at Bieber’s concert in the country over an acclaimed Indian singer was not a good sign.

What does Ayushmann think about actors trying their hand at singing?

“I think it’s great. It’s lending your own voice to the characters on screen — like it happens in the west. Why not? But at the same time, I would love to reiterate that singers… Pure singers are here to stay and nobody can ever replace them,” Ayushmann told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

While Ayushmann did not directly comment on the Sonakshi issue, the 32-year-old actor said it’s okay for an actor to sing for his characters on screen. “If you are singing for yourself and for your character on screen… because most of the actors are not doing stage acting for any other actor… they are doing it for themselves, and that’s allowed,” he said. In his next Bollywood release Meri Pyaari Bindu, his co-actor Parineeti Chopra plays a singer and she has also warbled.

