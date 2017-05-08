Ayushmann Khurrana hates himself on Twitter: It seems selfish, craving for attention

Ayushmann Khurrana is not liking how his Twitter account is more about promotions of his films. Ayushmann Khurrana is not liking how his Twitter account is more about promotions of his films.

When a celebrity has a film to promote, their social media becomes a de factor promo handle. Ayushmann Khurrana seems to having a problem with this growing trend. In a column that the actor has written for DNA, Ayushmann mentions that how Twitter handles are just an extensions of a star’s insecurity and self-obsession. Talking about his own handle, he says it looks selfish and craving for attention.

“My Twitter account has become too monotonous and predictable, of late. I blame it on my film promotions. The handle @ayushmannk looks selfish, craving for attention, asking people to look out for the fresh songs of my film, nostalgia-laden trailers/chapters, my interviews, my latest magazine cover shoot where I appear sans shirt with a flat tummy,” Ayushmann writes.

He continues that he miss his old self, the person who he used to be on Twitter and someone who would often keep the audience engaged in conversation with his life inputs or something new to know about. Not only him, even his mentor Shoojit Sircar pointed out that he was using the platform as nothing but mere a promotional tool.

He writes, “In my last column, I neatly plugged my release and that didn’t go down well with my mentor Shoojit Sircar. His words were, “I was expecting a profound one, it was like almost profound, but by the time I reached the last para, I realised you were selling your film… a good write-up doesn’t sell anything… this one does.. maybe next time you won’t.”

Also read | Met Gala is meant to make a statement and Priyanka Chopra did that brilliantly: Sister Parineeti Chopra

The 32-year-old actor shares the self-realisation with his readers of how fickle the world of Twitter is, how the word ‘follower’ makes him superior to his fans going against the concept of equality and lastly, how all of this has no meaning at all.

“Is it like an ego massager for the celebs? A common man can either be a troll or a docile follower. And the word ‘follower’ is just so condescending. It defies the basic need for equality. Self-centered indulgence, pride and lack of shame over arrogance are the new emblems of the twitter world. Our online self is the real self. That’s what we are inside,” he continues.

“This is all transient. One day, Twitter will become as redundant and dated as Orkut and my 3.5 million followers will have no value just like roubles of the erstwhile Soviet Union,” says Ayushmann.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd