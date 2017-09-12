Ayushmann Khurrana has knack of marrying content with commerce: Shubh Mangal Savdhan director RS Prasanna

Ayushmann Khurrana understands how important reasonable budgets are today, says RS Prasanna. Ayushmann Khurrana understands how important reasonable budgets are today, says RS Prasanna.

Director R S Prasanna says Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor he can trust, especially when it comes to small-budget films like their recent release, Shubh Mangal Savdhan. The actor, who played the role of a man who suffers from erectile dysfunction in the Aanand L Rai-backed movie, is a natural actor when it comes to getting both the script and box office collections right with his choice of films, says the filmmaker.

“Ayushmann came on board for this role, which goes beyond typical, because he has a knack for marrying content with commerce. He also understands how important reasonable budgets are today. He has proven to be very dependable and a winner for me,” Prasanna said in a statement.

Talking about what made him say yes to Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Ayushmann told indianexpress.com, “The irony of the situation in Shubh Mangal Savdhan is what attracted me to it. I’m not an impulsive person but I choose my films instinctively. I met the director, Prasanna, at YRF three years ago and he told me about this film he’d made, Kalyana Samayal Saadham, which was being called the Vicky Donor of the south. I couldn’t quite believe it. It took nearly 50 drafts before the final script was approved.”

The actor has so far steered clear of big-budget Bollywood potboilers and larger-than-life characters, preferring characters most people can identify and empathise with. And that is why Ayushmann can be called every man’s hero. Be ‘Shubh…’, ‘Dum Laga Ka Haisha’ or ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, what makes Ayushmann tick is his ability to make these “sleeper hits” a success.

