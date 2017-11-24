Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film Badhaai Ho to go on floors in 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana’s next titled Badhaai Ho. Ayushmann Khurrana’s next titled Badhaai Ho.

Ayushmann Khurrana had a fabulous 2017 with acclaimed films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. And while he is filming his upcoming movie Shoot the Piano Player with director Sriram Raghavan, Ayushmann has planned his 2018 as well.

In 2018, Ayushmann will be seen in Badhaai Ho that is produced by Junglee Pictures. The shooting of this film will start in New Delhi in January next year.

Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age story. The film follows the impact of a certain news on a family and how the members deal with it in their own way. It will be directed by Amit Sharma, who earlier directed Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar in 2015.

Confirming the news, Ayushmann says, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is both innovative and entertaining.”

Director Amit has been working on the script for the last two-and-a-half years with his writers Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava, since the former came up with a one-line story idea. While he refuses to divulge details for fear of giving away the ‘secret’, he admits that he fell in love with it instantly. “It’s very real and easy to relate to. What is funny for others is a matter of serious concern for the family,” Amit informs, revealing that coincidentally co-producer Priti Shahani had been working on a similar concept but after reading each other’s scripts, they agreed that his was better and decided to collaborate.

Amit feels that Ayushmann is a likeable and relatable actor as he has done films on taboo subjects like sperm donation, body-shaming and erectile dysfunction, and he did so convincingly.

On the catchy title, he adds that Badhaai Ho was the working title from day one, and while he had intended to change it along the way, he quickly realised that it’s simple, apt, quirky and a part of many people’s everyday lingo. “I hope one day soon people will tell me ‘Badhaai Ho’ too,” he signs off with a laugh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App