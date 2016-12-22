Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti might be jailed for 3-5 years?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s younger brother Aparshakti plays pivotal role in Dangal. Ayushmann Khurrana’s younger brother Aparshakti plays pivotal role in Dangal.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s younger brother Aparshakti’s reported fight at the airport might land him in jail. While the incident took place in October, the Mumbai police have now filed a 50-page chargesheet, which is going to be presented in court this week.

“Aparshakti has been served a notice and has to be present in court too. If found guilty, he may get a three-five year prison sentence,” informs a source close to the development. Aparshakti, who will be seen in a prominent role in Aamir Khan’s upcoming wrestling drama Dangal, hosts a cricket show for a TV channel.

The incident took place in October when the staff of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was trying to stop Aparshakti from entering a restricted zone. The video jockey-turned-actor, who was already upset because his luggage got lost, threw a tantrum and reportedly got into a fistfight with the guards.

“He dashed into the restricted area but a few passengers caught him and he was arrested immediately by the Sahar Airport Police,” reveals an eyewitness on the scene.

Confirming the same, Baburao Mukhedkar, senior police inspector, Sahar police station, informed Mirror. “Aparshakti was sent into 24-hour remand for assaulting and threatening people in uniform.”

Ayushmann rushed to Aparshakti’s rescue, but, refusing to grant him any concessions, the cops made the actor-musician wait at the station for hours before Ayushmann could post bail, apologising profusely for his brother’s misbehaviour. The Chandigarh-born actor has begun his filmy career. The actor has reportedly signed a few more films.

Well, it seems that though the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor is keeping himself away from getting embroiled in any kind of controversy, his brother doesn’t really believe in the same celeb mantra.

